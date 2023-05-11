Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 7.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Meridian Management Co. owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $19,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,840,000 after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,703,000 after acquiring an additional 621,651 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 273,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.