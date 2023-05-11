Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $80.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.29.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.63. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $102.25.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 81.02% and a negative net margin of 16.57%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.55%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $216,534.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 236.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

