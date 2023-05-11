Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Short Interest Update

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the April 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 445,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCRM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

