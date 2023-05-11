SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and traded as high as $3.00. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 202,136 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.21. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,233.73% and a negative return on equity of 318.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 285,834 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 535,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,428 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 304,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. 49.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

(Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.