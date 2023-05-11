Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.97 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $172.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after buying an additional 137,197 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Security National Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

