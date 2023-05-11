Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.97 on Monday. Security National Financial has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $172.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial
Security National Financial Company Profile
Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Security National Financial (SNFCA)
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.