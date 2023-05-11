Seele-N (SEELE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5.18 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Seele-N has a market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $30,845.11 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007178 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020752 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024748 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018397 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,908.39 or 0.99927911 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000093 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
