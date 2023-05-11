Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Down 0.2 %

Sega Sammy stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,683. Sega Sammy has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.16 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

