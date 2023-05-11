Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $937,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE:SEM traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.39. 131,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Select Medical news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,989,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,453,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,594 shares of company stock worth $5,589,511. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

