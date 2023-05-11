Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SEIGY stock remained flat at $6.37 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $524.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use.

