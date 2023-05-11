Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MCRB. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MCRB stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,281. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $700.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,509.50% and a negative return on equity of 548.64%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seres Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.