SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.06

May 11th, 2023

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $8.97. SGS shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 44,056 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGSOY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $933.52.

SGS Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

SGS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

