SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.06

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and traded as low as $8.97. SGS shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 44,056 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGSOY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $933.52.

SGS Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

SGS Cuts Dividend

SGS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2007 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

