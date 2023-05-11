SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 994,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SGS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $933.52.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. SGS has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

SGS Cuts Dividend

About SGS

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%.

(Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.