Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Update

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 527.9% from the April 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sherritt International Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:SHERF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.10 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

Featured Articles

