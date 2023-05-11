Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Shockwave Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $132.39 and a twelve month high of $320.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $283.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Insider Activity at Shockwave Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total value of $212,124.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,936,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total value of $5,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,949.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,949 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37,300.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

