Short Interest in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Increases By 253.3%

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 253.3% from the April 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 37,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 92,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AGD stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,723. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $10.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.45.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

