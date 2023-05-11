Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Expands By 59.4%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Amex Exploration stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

