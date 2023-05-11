Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Drops By 88.0%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $45.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Oyj provides cargo handling solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Kalmar, Hiab, and MacGregor. The Kalmar segment offers industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services. The Hiab segment area comprises of oader cranes, truck mounted forklifts, forestry and recycling cranes, hooklifts, and skiploaders, as well as tail lifts.

