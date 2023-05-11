Short Interest in Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Drops By 88.0%

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 88.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.
Cargotec Price Performance
OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $45.37 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cargotec has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.
Cargotec Company Profile
