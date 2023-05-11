Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Expands By 197.0%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 381,600 shares, an increase of 197.0% from the April 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,816.0 days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGGF remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Coats Group has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGGGF. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 105 ($1.32) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 110 ($1.39) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

