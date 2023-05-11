Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Drops By 66.7%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance

CBKM stock remained flat at $17.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. Consumers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.08%.

Consumers Bancorp Company Profile

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

