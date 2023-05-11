Short Interest in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Rises By 106.1%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 106.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,943. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.87. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.48.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

