Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Decreases By 66.0%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of DTF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.87. 17,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.52.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

