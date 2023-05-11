Short Interest in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Grows By 183.3%

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of DUET Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DUET Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,732,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,956,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,402,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUET Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DUET Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $10.45. 1,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,102. DUET Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

