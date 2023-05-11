Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Grows By 62.2%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the April 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Bob G. Gower purchased 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $599,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 799,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,486. The company has a market cap of $4.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.58. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $220.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

