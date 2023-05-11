Short Interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Declines By 64.5%

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FGF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477. FG Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.