Short Interest in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Rises By 213.6%

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 213.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:FDEU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 32,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,032. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
