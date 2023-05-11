Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Expands By 310.8%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 310.8% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
LMBS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 698,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,242. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
