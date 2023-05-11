Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Expands By 310.8%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 310.8% from the April 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

LMBS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 698,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,242. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after buying an additional 64,223 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,133.8% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 128,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 118,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,287,000.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

