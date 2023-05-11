Short Interest in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Declines By 50.4%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FKU stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.59. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,009. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

