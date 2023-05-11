Short Interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Expands By 159.5%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,000 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the April 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of FRSX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is engaged in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

