Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Grows By 956.3%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 956.3% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

