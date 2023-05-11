Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Rises By 400.0%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Grupo Bimbo stock remained flat at $21.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo SA de CV engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of baked products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, North America, Latin America, and Europe. It offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery goods.

