Short Interest in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Decreases By 88.7%

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the April 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSB. Arkos Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 14,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SUSB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.19. 101,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,277. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.98.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.