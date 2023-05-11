Short Interest in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Declines By 63.1%

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 457.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. 45,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

