Short Interest in Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Drops By 94.3%

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the April 15th total of 547,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,206. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.41. Julius Bär Gruppe has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $14.69.

Julius Bär Gruppe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is an increase from Julius Bär Gruppe’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 2.38%. Julius Bär Gruppe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

(Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded by Raymond Julius Baer in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading

