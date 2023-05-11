Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Decreases By 66.7%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Magellan Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MALJF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 500. Magellan Aerospace has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

