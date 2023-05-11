Short Interest in Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Drops By 49.4%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

MHGVY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 15,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,881. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mowi ASA will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

