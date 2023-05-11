Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declines By 52.7%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the April 15th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVG. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,156,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 927,460 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,116,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after acquiring an additional 550,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,493,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,283,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.64. 321,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,427. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

