Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declines By 39.8%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NUV)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.