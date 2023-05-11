Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declines By 39.8%

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 372,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 52.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,507 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 72,336 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,861 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 55,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

