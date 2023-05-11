Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Expands By 117.2%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 23,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,776. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 254,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,001 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.