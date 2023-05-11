Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Expands By 117.2%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the April 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JSD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 23,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,776. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $13.15.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
