Short Interest in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Drops By 44.4%

Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Perception Capital Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCCT remained flat at $11.41 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCCT. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 6.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perception Capital Corp. II by 453.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708,936 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Perception Capital Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perception Capital Corp. II Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

