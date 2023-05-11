Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 61.9%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 61.9% from the April 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 219,457 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 702,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 406,110 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 159,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PHT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.65. 49,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,149. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Pioneer High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Further Reading

