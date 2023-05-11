Short Interest in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Increases By 34.1%

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the April 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Trading of Protara Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TARA traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. Protara Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

