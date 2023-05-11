Short Interest in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Increases By 37.2%

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 286,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the April 15th total of 209,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of RWAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.02. 241,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $446.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Runway Growth Finance has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 9,596 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.34 per share, with a total value of $108,818.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,184.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Runway Growth Finance Company Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

