Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declines By 43.2%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the April 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Saga Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 18,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,678. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Saga Communications alerts:

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Saga Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGA. Martin & Co. Inc. TN bought a new stake in Saga Communications during the first quarter worth about $873,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Saga Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 180,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 24,078 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saga Communications by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saga Communications

(Get Rating)

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.