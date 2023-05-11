Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Drops By 80.4%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the April 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SEEK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SKLTY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 7,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,425. SEEK has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

SEEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from SEEK’s previous dividend of $0.26.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

Featured Stories

