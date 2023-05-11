Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Rises By 89.7%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Select Sands Stock Performance
Select Sands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 100,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
About Select Sands
