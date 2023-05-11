Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Rises By 89.7%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the April 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Select Sands stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 100,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Select Sands has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Select Sands Corp. is an industrial silica product company. It is engaged in the business of silica sand quarry and production facilities. The firm focuses on the Ozark project, which is located in Arkansas. The company was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

