Short Interest in Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Expands By 36.4%

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,738,100 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 15th total of 3,474,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,158.7 days.

Siemens Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMEGF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Siemens Energy to €23.00 ($25.27) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.