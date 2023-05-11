Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Decreases By 70.6%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE SOR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 8,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,561. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

