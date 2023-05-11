Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Decreases By 70.6%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Source Capital Price Performance
NYSE SOR traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.86. 8,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,561. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.
Institutional Trading of Source Capital
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
