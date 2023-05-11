Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Increases By 429.1%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, an increase of 429.1% from the April 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SQI Diagnostics Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,610. SQI Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

