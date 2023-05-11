Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Drops By 87.6%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the April 15th total of 313,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Shares of Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 39,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.26. Synaptogenix has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Trading of Synaptogenix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth $83,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

