Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.07. 616,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,588. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 56.99 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $194.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLAB has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

